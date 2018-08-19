Congress to play up Rafale before 2019 polls

Amit Agnihotri By

NEW DELHI: Go to the people and build up momentum against the Modi government, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi told senior party leaders during a brainstorming session to work out the strategy for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.State units have been asked to organize public campaigns at the booth, district and state levels to highlight corruption under the Modi government, especially the Rafale deal. Rahul wants the states to set the ball rolling across the country in four weeks, sources present during the meeting said.

“Rafale is a big example of corruption. It is a matter of giving Rs 1 lakh cr benefit to a private company and causing Rs 40,000 cr loss to the treasury. If we will not go to the people over it, who will?” a senior AICC functionary told this paper.The plan is to raise the pitch so high as to force the Centre to order a probe by a joint parliamentary committee into the Rafale deal.

“Members of the CWC, general secretaries and in-charges of the AICC, secretaries of the AICC and all others will go to every level, from district and block to the state level and ensure that a fair probe and independent probe, a thorough probe and a JPC into the Rafale scam is constituted by the government immediately,” Congress communication chief Randeep Surjewala said.

“We will push the government, we will not stop, we will not be deterred and we will continue to push for ensuring that the Rafale scam and corruption scams are exposed,” he said.The Congress will also attack the Modi government on the PNB fraud. State units have been asked to pick up big issues which affect the local voters and flag them to organize protests against the BJP.

Though organisational weakness has been a reason behind the inability of the state units to launch mass movements in the past, sources said the situation had improved with booth-level teams in place in most states.