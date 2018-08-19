Home Nation

Hardik Patel seeks Gujarat CM's intervention for his August 25 protest

Published: 19th August 2018

Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti leader Hardik Patel. | Express File Photo

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: Patidar quota agitation leader Hardik Patel today wrote to Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, seeking his intervention for necessary permissions to hold an indefinite fast here from August 25.

The authorities have not granted police permission, nor have they allocated a ground for his protest despite repeated applications, he said in an open letter to Rupani.

Patel has announced that he will launch an indefinite hunger strike at a ground in Nikol area here to press the demand of reservation for the Patidar (Patel) community from August 25.

But the civic body has converted the ground into a parking area.

Patel said protesting is citizens' "fundamental right under Constitution" and referred to the fast observed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP president Amit Shah and others over the logjam in Parliament on April 12 this year.

"We have given a guarantee to the administration that the protest will not affect law and order and will be Gandhian in nature," he said.

"Not granting permission and a ground for the planned protest indicates government's helplessness," Patel claimed.

Yesterday, Patel had said on August 19 he and his supporters will observe a fast sitting in their cars in the parking area in Nikol if an alternative place was not made available for his August 25 gathering.

