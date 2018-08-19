Home Nation

Health Ministry to send 90 types of medicines to Kerala

The Ministry is also co-ordinating with other states to arrange necessary medicines for the states to augment supplies.

Nearly two lakh people have been living in relief camps in Kerala. (Photo | File/EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare is providing 90 types of medicines in required amounts, as requested by the Kerala government, the first tranche of which will reach the flood-ravaged state on Monday.

The Ministry is also co-coordinating with other states to arrange necessary medicines for the states to augment supplies. "Heath secretary is in constant communication with the state health functionaries and monitoring the situation daily through the disease surveillance network," said Union Health Minister J P Nadda.

Health advisories on infectious disease prevention and control, safe drinking water, hygiene measures, vector control, etc., have been prepared and shared with the state government, a statement by the Ministry said. "While no outbreak of communicable disease has been reported, health experts opine that once the flood water starts receding, the environment would be conducive for epidemic-prone diseases," it read.

"The State has been given instructions to switch to daily surveillance and monitoring for epidemic-prone diseases for detecting early warning signs of an outbreak". In consultation with the state, the Centre is also planning to deploy teams for rapid health assessment and for taking appropriate public health measures to prevent and control the outbreak of epidemic-prone diseases.

"Considering the additional burden of disease in the aftermath of the floods, quick response medical teams will also be sent to Kerala to provide emergency medical care," the Ministry said. "Also, support under National Health Mission will be provided to make the damaged primary health care infrastructure functional."

