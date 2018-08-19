Jharkhand: Mentally deranged man beaten up by mob dies

By PTI

DUMKA: A mentally deranged man, who was thrashed by the villagers after the body of a minor girl was recovered from a railway station toilet on August 15, has succumbed to his injuries in a hospital in Dhanbad, police sources said today.

The victim, identified as Sunil Rai, a resident of Mahro village under Jama police station of Dumka district, died on August 16, Officer-in-charge of Jama police station, Sanjay Malaviya said.

Malviya said the police have registered two separate FIRs in connection with the killing as well as the violence that followed after the recovery of the six-year-old girl's body from the Barapalasi railway station premises on August 15.

Three policemen had sustained injuries when enraged villagers clashed with the police after the body of a minor girl was recovered from a bathroom in Barapalasi Railway station in Dumka district on August 15.

The villagers had also thrashed the mentally deranged man, who was reportedly living in the station, accusing him of killing the girl, police had said.