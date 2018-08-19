Maharashtra medical quota issue: Supreme Court upholds Bombay High Court's ruling

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court has upheld a Bombay High Court (BHC) order, making it compulsory for medical aspirants to have passed class 10th and 12th from Maharashtra schools only. The state government had made the guideline compulsory for those applying through the state quota, asking them to also furnish the state domicile certificate.

The apex court bench comprising Justice Arun Mishra and Justice Indira Banerjee validated the BHC order, and remarked that Maharashtra has the authority to frame rules up to undergraduate courses.

The Maharashtra government had framed state quota rules, NEET UG 2018, under which the medical aspirants for seats to the state quota must pass the "qualifying examination i.e. Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC)/12th Standard) or equivalent examination" as well as the "Senior Secondary Certificate (SSC/10th) or equivalent from an institution situated in the State of Maharashtra" in addition to being domiciled in the state.

In its July ruling, the BHC upheld the state government rules and dismissed the plea challenging the rules. The petitioners then moved the Supreme Court with a special leave petition challenging the BHC decision. However, the petition was dismissed by the top court on Friday.