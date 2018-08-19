Home Nation

Maharashtra medical quota issue: Supreme Court upholds Bombay High Court's ruling

The order had made made it compulsory for medical aspirants to have passed class 10th and 12th from Maharashtra schools only.

Published: 19th August 2018 01:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2018 01:39 AM   |  A+A-

The Supreme Court of India (Photo | ANI Twitter)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court has upheld a Bombay High Court (BHC) order, making it compulsory for medical aspirants to have passed class 10th and 12th from Maharashtra schools only. The state government had made the guideline compulsory for those applying through the state quota, asking them to also furnish the state domicile certificate.

The apex court bench comprising Justice Arun Mishra and Justice Indira Banerjee validated the BHC order, and remarked that Maharashtra has the authority to frame rules up to undergraduate courses.

The Maharashtra government had framed state quota rules, NEET UG 2018, under which the medical aspirants for seats to the state quota must pass the "qualifying examination i.e. Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC)/12th Standard) or equivalent examination" as well as the "Senior Secondary Certificate (SSC/10th) or equivalent from an institution situated in the State of Maharashtra" in addition to being domiciled in the state.

In its July ruling, the BHC upheld the state government rules and dismissed the plea challenging the rules. The petitioners then moved the Supreme Court with a special leave petition challenging the BHC decision. However, the petition was dismissed by the top court on Friday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
NEET Maharashtra

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Indian flag bearer Neeraj Chopra marches in during the opening ceremony of the 18th Asian Games at Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta.
Asian Games 2018: Indian contingent gears up for opening ceremony
Poster of India's first tri-lingual film 'III Smoking Barrels' unveiled
Poster of India's first tri-lingual film 'III Smoking Barrels' unveiled
Gallery
The Indian team marches in during the opening ceremony of the 18th Asian Games at Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta, Indonesia. (Photo | AP)
Asian Games 2018: Contingents' march at the opening ceremony
Priyanka Chopra and American singer Nick Jonas officially announced their engagement after a pooja ceremony held at the actor's residence in Mumbai, ending months of speculation about their relationship. (Photos | Instagram)
SEE PHOTOS | Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas get engaged in traditional roka ceremony