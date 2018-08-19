Main shooter held in Narendra Dabholkar murder case: CBI

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The CBI today arrested the alleged main shooter in rationalist Narendra Dabholkar murder case, officials said here.

The arrest of Sachin Prakasrao Andure, a resident of Maharashtra's Aurangabad district, was made late in the evening, they said.

He is believed to be one of the shooters who fired at Dabholkar in Pune on August 20, 2013, in broad daylight, the officials said.

We've been interrogating 3 accused.During interrogation,1 accused revealed about his direct involvement.1 more person was summoned& he also revealed identical information&accordingly CBI arrested 1more person&is investigating: ATS DCP D.Kulkarni on Narendra Dabholkar murder case pic.twitter.com/xnTdgwyRii — ANI (@ANI) August 18, 2018

Dabholkar was running a campaign against superstition.