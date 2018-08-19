Man sentenced to 25 years in jail for raping two sisters

By PTI

MEDININAGAR: A local court today sentenced a man to 25 years of rigorous imprisonment for raping two sisters belonging to a Dalit family last year in Palamau district.

District and sessions judge Devendra Kumar Pathak also slapped a fine of Rs 1 lakh on the convict identified as Razab Mizn.

In case of default, he has to undergo an additional imprisonment of six months.

Mia raped the two sisters in their Kelhar village home on July 1, 2017.