Pakistan summons India's deputy high commissioner over ceasefire violations along LoC

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan today summoned Indian Deputy High Commissioner J P Singh and condemned the killing of a civilian in an alleged ceasefire violation by Indian troops along the Line of Control.

Foreign Office (FO) in a statement alleged that the firing by Indian forces in Dana Sector killed a 65-year old man and injured a 6-year-old child.

The Director General (SA and SAARC) Mohammad Faisal, summoned the Indian Deputy High Commissioner and condemned the unprovoked ceasefire violations.

"The deliberate targeting of civilians is indeed deplorable and contrary to human dignity and international human rights and humanitarian laws," Faisal said.

He said the "ceasefire violations" by India are a threat to regional peace and security and may lead to a strategic miscalculation.