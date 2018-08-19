Home Nation

Pakistan violates ceasefire in Jammu and Kashmir's Uri sector

Pakistani troops violated the ceasefire along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Uri sector with unprovoked shelling this evening, although there was no loss of life

Indian army soldiers patrol near the Line of Control after a ceasefire violation by Pakistan. (File | PTI)

By PTI

SRINAGAR: Pakistani troops violated the ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Uri sector with unprovoked shelling this evening, although there was no loss of life, police said.

"Some mortar shells were fired by Pakistani forces on the Thajal-Chranda area of Uri (in north Kashmir's Baramulla district)," Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Baramulla, Imtiyaz Hussain said.

One of the shells hit a washroom adjacent to a house in Thajal and damaged it, he said.

No loss of life has been reported, the SSP added.

