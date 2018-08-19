Shiromani Akali Dal to vie for power in Haryana, will contest 2019 polls and win: Sukhbir Badal

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Former Punjab Deputy CM Sukhbir Singh Badal led the Shiromani Akali Dal's Pipli rally on Sunday at Kurukshetra in Haryana, which happens to be the territory of its erstwhile ally Indian National Lok Dal (INLD).

"We have promised and delivered in Punjab. Now, we are ready to take up the responsibility of working for the welfare of people of Haryana. I appeal to Punjabis to unite under the flag of the Akalis to script a new history in Haryana. No one can stop you from acquiring power once you unite as one with us," Sukhbir said in his party's first independent rally in Haryana.

Sukhbir announced his party would implement free power policy for the agriculture sector once it gets power in Haryana. He also announced several sops, including free piped irrigation water to all fields, and 400 units free power per month to the Dalits.

Making it known that the Congress would always remain an 'enemy' of the Akalis, he assured the congregation that his party would continue the struggle for justice for the 1984 anti-Sikh riot victims as long as its perpetrators were not jailed.

Sukhbir also spoke on how the Punjabi community was discriminated against by the Congress party, be it during the Emergency or during the period of militancy. Even now the Sikh community were facing discrimination as noticed in Hisar where a Sikh family was attacked, he said. "We can stop all this only by wresting political power."

SAD Haryana in-charge Balwinder Singh Bhundur highlighted how former Punjab CM Parkash Singh Badal had helped farmers and downtrodden by providing free power as well as by introducing unique schemes such as 'Shagun'. Such schemes could be replicated in Haryana if the people support the Akalis, he asserted.

Senior leader Prem Singh Chandumajra urged Punjabis not to let anyone 'use' them to achieve their petty political goals. He appealed the people to support the party, which, he claimed, was their true representative.

Haryana SAD president Sharanjit Singh Sohta said there was an overriding feeling that various political parties in Haryana had not given due respect to Punjabis. "Now, the entire community is looking up to the Akalis to lead it."