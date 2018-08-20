AAP appoints Durgesh Pathak as incharge of party affairs in Maharashtra, Goa, Karnataka

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The AAP today appointed Durgesh Pathak as in-charge of party affairs in Maharashtra, Goa and Karnataka, replacing Pankaj Gupta.

Gupta is Aam Aadi Party's incharge of Chandni Chowk Parliamentary constituency presently held by Union minister Harsh Vardhan.

"The political affairs committee of the party has relieved Gupta from responsibility of Maharashtra, Goa and Karnatka units so that he can focus on Chandni Chowk," said a senior party leader.

The AAP has announced in-charges of five out of seven Parliamentary constituencies in Delhi who are likely to be party candidates in Lok Sabha elections in 2019.

Durgesh Pathak is AAP's political affairs committee member.

He heads the organisation building team of AAP besides being incharge of party affairs in Jammu and Kashmir.

He is also one of the founding members of the party.

