Bihar shelter home scandal: Ex-minister Manju Verma, husband booked under Arms Act

Published: 20th August 2018 12:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th August 2018 12:04 AM   |  A+A-

Bihar social welfare minister Manju Verma. (photo | ANI)

By Express News Service

PATNA: An FIR was registered against Bihar’s former social welfare minister Manju Verma and her husband following the recovery of 50 cartridges from her in-law’s house during a CBI raid in connection with the Muzaffarpur shelter home sex scandal.

On Friday, the CBI had raided nearly 12 places, including residences of Verma in Patna and her in-law’s place in Begusarai, in four districts of the eastern state.

The FIR was registered under the Arms Act on Saturday against Verma and her husband Chandrashekhar after 50 live cartridges were sized from her in-law’s house at Arjun Tola village during a raid, Cheria Bariarpur police station SHO Ranjit Kumar Rajak said.

Police said the live cartridges were of different firearms. The FIR was registered against the couple by a CBI officer, Rajak said, but declined to name him.

Verma had resigned as social welfare minister last week following a disclosure that her husband had spoken to the prime accused, Brajesh Thakur, 17 times between January and June.

Meanwhile, Urban Development Minister Suresh Kumar Sharma rejected the RJD’s demand for his resignation over the shelter home sex scandal. Instead, he asked RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav to quit the post of the Leader of Opposition as he was charge sheeted and accused in corruption cases.

Sharma, who is a BJP legislator from Muzaffarpur, said he would resign if his involvement in the case was proved.

“Suresh Sharma is known to be close to Brajesh Thakur, the prime accused in the scandal. If the CM thinks that the matter has been set to rest with the resignation of Verma, he is mistaken. We will force the government to drop Sharma from the Cabinet,” Yadav had said.

