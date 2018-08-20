BJP will get a big jolt in 2019: Arvind Kejriwal

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday hit out at the Central government and the food and supplies department for allegedly cancelling 2.93 lakh ration accounts without the due process.

Terming the attitude of the officer as "apathetic, inhuman and hostile" towards Delhi government and poor people of Delhi. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo also said that BJP will get a big jolt in the national capital in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections of 2019.

Kejriwal termed one of the reasons behind this as Central government is stalling the works of Delhi government, which is not going down well with the people. Non-availability of ration account was one of the prime reasons highlighted in the investigation over death of three girls due to hunger recently in the national capital.

Kejriwal termed this matter as an act of "defiance, deliberately done on the behest of the Central government". A month ago, Kejriwal along with his entire cabinet sat in protest at the house of Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal raising the demand of the same food and supplies department of home delivery of ration. But the officer in question Mohanjeet Singh has stated that all the ration accounts that have been suspended are done after following a due process.

"In a first of its kind excise in the country, this exercise was conducted to cleanse and sanitize the PDS system. Ration worth crores has been saved by this. Till now only 2.48 lakh ineligible ration card holders have been deleted but only after following due process" said Singh. It is shocking that the cancellation process is being done without carrying out exercise of door-to-door verification of ration card beneficiaries, their genuineness etc.

The cancellation is being done by officers sitting in their offices without any field inspection and without following due process of law. Such acts of commission or omission make the acts of public servants suspicious On social media platform Twitter, Kejriwal said "People are angry with the BJP, they are happy with the AAP government. In 2019 elections BJP will get a big jolt from Delhi".

In 2014, AAP scored nil in the Lok Sabha elections, while BJP own all the seven constituencies. Meanwhile, AAP has also announced that they will contest the soon approaching student union polls in Delhi University.

This is after two years the party is ushering its student the Chhatra Yuva Sangarsh Samiti (CYSS) into the Delhi University Student Union (DUSU) polls. Currently three out of four positions are acquired by the Congress's National Student Union of India (NSUI).