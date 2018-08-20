Home Nation

CBI asks Interpol Manchester to detain Nirav Modi: Sources

NEW DELHI: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has requested Interpol Manchester to detain fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi, who is an accused in the Punjab National Bank (PNB) scam, in the United Kingdom, as per sources.

Earlier in the day, the CBI said that the UK authorities had confirmed Modi is in their country. The CBI has also moved an extradition request to the UK to get Modi back to India.

Nirav Modi and his uncle Mehul Choksi are accused of duping the PNB of nearly USD 2 billion, with the purported involvement of a few employees of the bank.

Earlier on July 2, the Interpol issued a Red Corner Notice against Modi in connection with the multi-crore scam.

On June 28, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) informed that India requested a group of countries to deny entry to Modi. The ministry also sought assistance from some European countries including France, United Kingdom and Belgium to trace and restrict Modi's movements.

