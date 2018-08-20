Home Nation

Diary hints at link between Narendra Dabholkar, Gauri Lankesh murder cases

SIT sources said the name of Sachin Andure, a suspect in Dabholkar's murder case, was allegedly found in a diary they seized from Amol Kale, the suspected mastermind behind Gauri Lankesh's murder.

Published: 20th August 2018 05:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th August 2018 05:16 AM   |  A+A-

Activists and thinkers, Narendra Dabholkar, Govind Pansare, MM Kalburgi and journalist Gauri Lankesh (Photo | File/EPS)

By MG Chetan
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The investigation into the sensational murder of journalist-activist Gauri Lankesh has unearthed fresh leads that may help crack the murder cases of three other progressive thinkers — Dr MM Kalburgi, Govind Pansare and Narendra Dabholkar — who were allegedly killed by ultra-right Hindu elements.

While the CID has stepped up the probe into the Kalburgi murder case, the CBI sleuths on Saturday arrested the man suspected to have shot Dabholkar dead. In both the cases, the information was provided by the special investigation team (SIT) probing the Gauri Lankesh murder case.

SIT sources said the name of Sachin Prakashrao Andure, who has been arrested by the CBI in connection with Dabholkar’s murder, was allegedly found in a diary they seized from Amol Kale alias Bhai Saab, the suspected mastermind behind Gauri Lankesh’s murder.

“We have shared all the details that have emerged during the interrogation of all the 12 accused arrested in Gauri’s murder with the agencies concerned,” according to an SIT official.

Links to other three murders?

“We have shared all the details from the interrogation of the accused persons in Gauri’s murder with the agencies concerned. The information is related to the other three murders of rationalists and also about other activities carried out by right-wing extremists. Andure’s name and a few details about him had figured in the diary seized from Kale and the same was passed on to the CBI probing Dabholkar’s murder and Maharashtra SIT, which is looking into Govind Pansare’s murder,” an SIT official said.

The Anti Terrorism Squad of the Maharashtra Police had arrested three men — Vaibhav Raut, Sudhanwa Gondhalekar and Sharad Kasalkar — associated with radical Hindu outfits 10 days back and had seized arms and explosives, meant to allegedly carry out terrorist activities, from them. The arrests were based on the information from SIT.

The SIT strongly suspects that Gondhalekar had supplied the pistol to Amol Kale to be used to murder Gauri and it was returned to Gondhalekar after the crime. “At least one of the 11 pistols has to be the same used in Gauri’s murder, and which was used earlier for killing Dr Kalburgi,” the officer added.

SIT awaits forensic reports

The Maharashtra ATS had seized 11 country-made pistols from Sudhanwa Gondhalekar and the SIT is waiting for its forensic reports. “Once they get the reports, we will match them with that of the pistol used in the murder of Gauri Lankesh,” an SIT officer said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Narendra Dabholkar Gauri Lankesh Govind Pansare MM Kalburgi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
File Photo of Kerala Floods. | (Albin Mathews | EPS)
Kerala floods: Flooded areas at Chengannur on Sunday
Image for representational purpose only
Kerala floods: Air Force drops relief materials in flood-hit regions 
Gallery
The Indian team marches in during the opening ceremony of the 18th Asian Games at Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta, Indonesia. (Photo | AP)
Asian Games 2018: Contingents' march at the opening ceremony
Priyanka Chopra and American singer Nick Jonas officially announced their engagement after a pooja ceremony held at the actor's residence in Mumbai, ending months of speculation about their relationship. (Photos | Instagram)
SEE PHOTOS | Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas get engaged in traditional roka ceremony