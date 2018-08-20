Jharkhand: Woman dies after security guard injects medicines at RIMS

By Express News Service

RANCHI: A 70-year-old woman died here at Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) on Sunday allegedly after being injected medicine by a security guard deputed in Medicine ward of the premier health institution.

Though the RIMS administration has asked the concerned agency to dismiss the guard, a four-member committee has also been formed to look into the matter and submit a report within 24 hours. "A four-member committee has been formed headed by Medical Superintendent Dr. Vivek Kahsyap which will look into the matter and submit a report within 24 hours following which action will be taken in this regard," said RIMS Director Dr. RK Srivsastava.

Meanwhile, we have asked the concerned agency to dismiss the guard and submit an action taken a report to the RIMS administration, he added. Sources also revealed that a show-cause notice will also be issued against the unit in--charge sister Lata Kumari on Monday.

The woman, Kamla Devi suffering from fever and diabetes, was admitted in the Medicine Ward of RIMS on Tuesday and was being given injection by a guard Praveen Ojha for the last two days. The family members even opposed it but remained silent as no one was there to hear them.

Family members claimed that the patient Kamla Devi died after being given the wrong injection by the guard. Following her death, enraged family members created a brawl at RIMS and even thrashed the guard brutally following which police was called in but no FIR has been lodged so far in this regard. Police said that RIMS administration had been looking into the matter.