Kerala floods should be declared national disaster: Congress leader AK Antony

Congress Working Committee (CWC) member AK Antony on Monday demanded that the Centre immediately declare the Kerala floods as a national disaster.

Published: 20th August 2018 06:26 PM

Congress Working Committee (CWC) member AK Antony. (Photo| PTI)

By IANS

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Congress Working Committee (CWC) member AK Antony on Monday demanded that the Centre immediately declare the Kerala floods as a national disaster.

Speaking at a function to mark the 74th birth anniversary of Rajiv Gandhi at the state party headquarters here, Antony said if Kerala floods is declared a national calamity, not just funds from the country would come easily but it would also facilitate international help.

"When floods hit Jammu and Kashmir, the Centre said it was almost like a national disaster and Rs 1,000 crore was sanctioned. But when Kerala is facing the worst-ever natural calamity, just Rs 600 crore has been sanctioned, which is nothing in view of the huge damage caused in the state," he said.

Antony said that Congress President Rahul Gandhi has directed all party lawmakers to contribute one month's salary towards Kerala's relief operations and reminded that authorities should take lessons from the way Rajiv Gandhi handled flood-relief operations in his time.

