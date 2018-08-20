Mohammad Ashraf Sehrai elected chairman of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat

By PTI

SRINAGAR: Mohammad Ashraf Sehrai has been elected as the chairman of the Tehreek-e-Hurriyat (TeH) Jammu and Kashmir -- previously led by Syed Ali Shah Geelani -- for a period of three years, a party spokesman said today.

In the first elections held after Geelani stepped down as the outfit's chairman in March this year, Sehrai secured a thumping majority.

"The elections were held yesterday at TeH headquarters and Sehrai secured 410 votes out of 433.

This is for the first time that Sehrai contested the elections," a spokesman of the outfit said.

He said on March 19, the outfit's executive council nominated Sehrai as the interim chairman, till organisational elections were held, after Geelani stepped down from the post citing ill health and his house detention as reasons.