Muzaffarpur Case: Bihar Minister Suresh Sharma refutes demand for resignation

Suresh Sharma on Monday said that former Bihar Deputy CM and Rashtriya Janta Dal(RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav should first look within.

Published: 20th August 2018 06:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th August 2018 06:20 PM   |  A+A-

By ANI

PATNA: Terming the demand for his resignation over the Muzaffarpur shelter home case baseless, Bihar's Urban Development and Housing minister Suresh Sharma on Monday said that former Bihar Deputy CM and Rashtriya Janta Dal(RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav should first look within.

"My department (urban development and housing) has nothing to do the Muzaffarpur shelter home case. The demand for my resignation is completely baseless. I have nothing to do with this incident. Tejashwi Yadav should look within first. He has been charge-sheeted in many cases and summons have been issued against him," he told ANI.

Clarifying further, the Member of Legislative Assembly from Muzaffarpur said, "I am only an MLA from the city where the incident happened. People are trying to find a link to drag me into this incident. If being an MLA of a constituency is the basis of demanding resignation, then there have been four recent murders in his (Tejashwi Yadav) constituency and he should resign first".

Sharma also informed about a legal notice for defamation sent by him to Tejashwi Yadav. He said, "Politics is not my occupation. My character is well-known in Muzaffarpur and whole of Bihar. I am very sad about the charges being levied upon me. We have also sent a court notice for defamation to him (Tejashwi Yadav) and are awaiting a reply before taking further action. I am in politics for social work only. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) enquiry is already underway if they have any proof they should put it in court. I have full faith that CBI will reveal all the real facts of this case".

On August 18, RJD leader Tejashwi had tweeted, "I demand Bihar CM Nitish Kumar to drop another Minister immediately who has close relation with main culprit Brajesh Thakur in Muzaffarpur shelter home. Better Nitish Ji and Sushil Modi sack him otherwise again we will make another Minister resign. Rest you know what I am talking about".

He later took name and intensified his attack on Muzaffarpur MLA Suresh Sharma.

Earlier today, an FIR was registered against Bihar's former Social Welfare Minister Manju Verma and her husband Chandrakant Verma under Arms Act, in relation to Muzaffarpur Shelter home case.

Over a month ago, Mumbai based Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) uncovered the Muzaffarpur shelter home case in which over 40 inmates have been allegedly sexually exploited. 11 employees of the shelter home were arrested later and a further investigation is being carried by CBI.

