Nine-year-old raped in Uttar Pradesh's Hamirpur

By PTI

BANDA: A nine-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a youth in Maudaha area of Hamirpur district today, police said.

The incident occurred this morning when the girl was playing outside her house.

Naresh Soni (24) lured her with a sweet and took her to a secluded place where he allegedly raped her, Additional Superintendent of Police Lal Sahab Yadav said.

The condition of the girl, who was rescued from the house of the accused, was stated to be serious and she was rushed to Kanpur for better treatment.

An FIR has been registered.

No arrest has been made so far, police said.