PM Narendra Modi welcomes deepening partnership between India, Japan

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today welcomed the deepening of the special strategic and global partnership between India and Tokyo and said he was looking forward to visiting Japan later this year.

He also said defence cooperation was a key pillar of the relationship between India and Japan.

A PMO statement said Modi made these remarks when Japanese Defence Minister Itsunori Onodera called on him here.

He recalled his long association with Japan, since before assuming office as prime minister.

Modi welcomed the strengthening of various defence dialogue mechanisms between the two countries and the enhanced linkages between the armed forces of India and Japan.

The prime minister also appreciated the progress in defence technology cooperation between the two countries.

Modi warmly recalled the successful visit of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to India last year, and said he was looking forward to visiting Japan later this year.