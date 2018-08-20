SC closes in-house inquiry against Orissa High Court Justice Indrajit Mohanty over alleged power abuse

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court has closed the in-house inquiry against Orissa High Court Justice Indrajit Mohanty over the allegations of abuse of power.

Justice Mohanty, the second senior most Judge of Orissa High Court, has been alleged to have obtained bank loans to run his hotel business after he was elevated to the bench. Early this month, the Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra had re-constituted the headed by the then Madras High Court Chief Justice Indira Banerjee, Chief Justice of Karnataka High Court, Justice Dinesh Maheshwari, and Madhya Pradesh High Court Judge, Justice Ravi Shanker Jha.

The formation of the committee comes after a complaint was made to the then CJI T S Thakur by RTI activist Jayanta Kumar Das who had accused the two judges of wrongdoings, including violation of code of conduct and misuse of public funds for the personal purpose, leading to the constitution of the in-house panel.

In a communication addressed to Das, the apex court had stated, "The aforesaid committee has submitted its report on July 15 to the Chief Justice. The committee in view of the observations and findings recorded in its report has concluded that the enquiry is closed.

The report has been accepted by the Chief Justice."Earlier, the committee comprised Punjab and Haryana High Court Chief Justice S F Vazifdar, Tripura High Court Chief Justice T Vaiphei and Allahabad High Court Judge, Justice Arun Tandon. The panel has been re-constituted due to the retirement of Justices Vazifdar and Vaiphei.Ends.