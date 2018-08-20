Home Nation

SC to hear plea of Army men challenging prosecution in AFSPA areas on September 4

The main petition said Army personnel were being "persecuted" and proceeded against for performing duties in disturbed areas like Manipur and Jammu and Kashmir.

Published: 20th August 2018 01:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th August 2018 01:57 PM   |  A+A-

The Supreme Court of India (Photo | ANI Twitter)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court today said that it will hear on September 4, a plea by over 300 Army personnel challenging registration of FIRs against them for operations in Manipur and Jammu and Kashmir where the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA) is in force.

The petition came up for hearing before a bench comprising Justices Madan B Lokur, S Abdul Nazeer and Deepak Gupta and the court said the matter has to be heard by the bench which had passed an order in this regard last year.

"It has to go before the same bench," Justice Lokur said.

Justice Lokur said that he, along with Justice U U Lalit, had passed the order last year and the matter has to go before the same bench.

The court had on July 14 last year constituted the SIT and ordered lodging of FIRs and probe into as many as 1,528 cases of alleged extra-judicial killings in Manipur.

Meanwhile, the bench said that two separate petitions related to Manipur fake encounter cases will be heard on September 4.

The main petition said Army personnel were being "persecuted" and proceeded against for performing duties in such disturbed areas.

The filing of the plea by serving Army officers assumed significance as the CBI's SIT has recently filed charge sheets in two separate encounter cases in Manipur against armed forces in which murder charges have been slapped.

The SIT was constituted by the apex court while hearing a matter related to alleged fake encounters by the Army, the Assam Rifles and the state police in Manipur.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
AFSPA

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
File Photo of Kerala Floods. | (Albin Mathews | EPS)
Kerala floods: Flooded areas at Chengannur on Sunday
Image for representational purpose only
Kerala floods: Air Force drops relief materials in flood-hit regions 
Gallery
The Indian team marches in during the opening ceremony of the 18th Asian Games at Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta, Indonesia. (Photo | AP)
Asian Games 2018: Contingents' march at the opening ceremony
Priyanka Chopra and American singer Nick Jonas officially announced their engagement after a pooja ceremony held at the actor's residence in Mumbai, ending months of speculation about their relationship. (Photos | Instagram)
SEE PHOTOS | Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas get engaged in traditional roka ceremony