Home Nation

Seven dead as landslide hits two vehicles in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar 

Police said a vehicle carrying pilgrims to a local temple was hit by a huge rock near Drabshalla in Kishtwar district.

Published: 20th August 2018 03:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th August 2018 06:36 PM   |  A+A-

By IANS

KISHTWAR: Seven persons, including a policeman, were killed and 12 others injured today as the two vehicles they were travelling in, came under a massive landslide on Doda-Kishtwar highway in the district, a senior police officer said.

A mini bus and a car plying on the road were hit with massive boulders and debris, which came tumbling down a hillock at Kulligad at 10.45 am, Senior Superintendent of Police Rajinder Kumar Gupta told PTI.

Gupta, who led the rescue operations, said seven persons were killed and 12 others were injured in the incident.

The condition of one of the injured, Kalyan Singh, was stated to be critical, he said, adding he has been referred to a hospital in Jammu for specialized treatment.

Identifying four of the deceased as Constable Kewal Kumar, Udhampur residents Askanta Devi and Amar Singh and Doda native Mohammad Hussain, Gupta said the efforts are on to identify the three others killed in the landslide.

The police officer said some of the passengers in the two vehicles were heading for the Paddar valley to join the ongoing Machail yatra.

District Development Commissioner Angrez Singh Rana announced an ex-gratia relief of Rs four lakh each to the next of kin of the deceased persons.

The injured persons would also be given assistance as per the norms, Rana said, adding the local administration was "very prompt" in providing help to the victims.

He said some of the victims had come from Udhampur district for the yatra.

The 43-day Machail yatra started on July 25 and so far over 1.50 lakh pilgrims have paid obeisance at the goddess Durga shrine.

Rana, meanwhile, added that the debris on the Doda-Kishtwar highway has been cleared and traffic on it has been restored.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Jammu and Kashmir accident landslide kishtwar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Jakarta gets ready to host the 18th Asian Games
Kerala floods: What to look out for when returning home
Gallery
Celebrity couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas confirmed their engagement on Saturday with a traditional Hindu ceremony, after which they partied with their friends and family the following night. A few close friends like Alia Bhatt, businessman Mukesh Ambani with his wife Nita and daughter Isha, director Vishal Bharadwaj, Siddharth Roy Kapur joined the celebrations with the couple. (IN PHOTO: L-R; Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Arpita Khan Sharma and Parineeti Chopra)
SEE PHOTOS | Inside Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas' engagement party
The Indian team marches in during the opening ceremony of the 18th Asian Games at Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta, Indonesia. (Photo | AP)
Asian Games 2018: Contingents' march at the opening ceremony