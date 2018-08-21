Home Nation

14-year-old boy convicted for minor's rape in Madhya Pradesh; trial over in 7 hours 

The crime took place on August 15 and the entire process, from registration of the case to pronouncement of judgement, was completed in five days.

By PTI

UJJAIN: A 14-year-old boy was sent to reform home for two years by a juvenile board here for raping a four-year-old girl, with the entire process of the case being completed in just five days.

Juvenile Justice Board Judge Tripti Pande pronounced the sentence yesterday after wrapping up the trial in seven hours, government advocate Deependra Malu said today.

"The case diary was submitted in the court at 10.45 am yesterday and the judgement, after trial, was pronounced around 6 pm," Malu said.

"This is probably for the first time, after the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act came into effect in 2012, that a judgement in a rape case of a minor has been given in such a short duration," he said.

While pronouncing the sentence, Malu said, the judge observed, "The tendency of sexual offences against children is rising at a fast pace in society. To correct such a perverted psychological condition, this boy needs to be sent to two years' imprisonment."

The court ordered to send the boy to a remand home in MP's Seoni district for serving the sentence.

The girl was playing with other children on August 15 at the residence of the accused at Ghatiya village in the district.

Taking advantage of the situation, the boy raped her, Ujjain Superintendent of Police Sachin Atulkar said.

The victim later disclosed the incident to her parents who filed a complaint at the Ghatiya police station.

Atulkar formed a team to probe the case and the boy was subsequently nabbed from his relative's place in Rajasthan and brought back to Ujjain.

"The entire process, from registration of the case, investigation, trial and awarding of the sentence was, completed in just five days, which is a record," Atulkar claimed.

The sentence was awarded under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the POCSO Act, he said.

Atulkar said the judgement will send a positive message among citizens.

