15 arrested after woman stripped, thrashed in Bihar's Bihiya town over murder suspicion

By ANI

BHOJPUR(BIHAR): Police in Bihar have arrested 15 people after a woman in the state's Bihiya town was beaten up and stripped by a mob over a suspicion of a youth's murder.

The man, identified as Vimlesh Sav, was found dead on railway tracks on Monday morning. The woman, who is currently under police custody and undergoing medical tests, has denied the allegations that she killed the youth.

The murder angered the villagers, who were already upset with the spike in crime in the Bhojpur district. The angry mob burnt down shops and torched vehicles including police cars on Monday.

Following that, eight police officials were suspended, including the Station House Officer, Bahiya, and station in-charge Government Railway Police. The investigation was led by Awkash Kumar, the Superintendent of Police, Bhojpur.

Meanwhile, Inspector General of Patna Zone, Naiyar Hasain Khan assured that the culprits would not be spared, and strict action will be taken against them.