Home Nation

15 arrested after woman stripped, thrashed in Bihar's Bihiya town over murder suspicion

The woman, who is currently under police custody and undergoing medical tests, has denied the allegations that she killed the youth.

Published: 21st August 2018 12:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2018 12:29 PM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs

Image for representational purpose only. | (File | EPS)

By ANI

BHOJPUR(BIHAR): Police in Bihar have arrested 15 people after a woman in the state's Bihiya town was beaten up and stripped by a mob over a suspicion of a youth's murder.

The man, identified as Vimlesh Sav, was found dead on railway tracks on Monday morning. The woman, who is currently under police custody and undergoing medical tests, has denied the allegations that she killed the youth.

The murder angered the villagers, who were already upset with the spike in crime in the Bhojpur district. The angry mob burnt down shops and torched vehicles including police cars on Monday.

Following that, eight police officials were suspended, including the Station House Officer, Bahiya, and station in-charge Government Railway Police. The investigation was led by Awkash Kumar, the Superintendent of Police, Bhojpur.

Meanwhile, Inspector General of Patna Zone, Naiyar Hasain Khan assured that the culprits would not be spared, and strict action will be taken against them.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Bihiya town Bihar Murder Case Assault on Woman

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Malaria cases on the rise in Hyderabad
Katrina Kaif reveals her 'Bharat' look
Gallery
Celebrity couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas confirmed their engagement on Saturday with a traditional Hindu ceremony, after which they partied with their friends and family the following night. A few close friends like Alia Bhatt, businessman Mukesh Ambani with his wife Nita and daughter Isha, director Vishal Bharadwaj, Siddharth Roy Kapur joined the celebrations with the couple. (IN PHOTO: L-R; Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Arpita Khan Sharma and Parineeti Chopra)
SEE PHOTOS | Inside Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas' engagement party
The Indian team marches in during the opening ceremony of the 18th Asian Games at Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta, Indonesia. (Photo | AP)
Asian Games 2018: Contingents' march at the opening ceremony