Home Nation

Ahmed Patel back to boost Congress coffers, appointed party​ treasurer

Patel returns to the job of AICC treasurer after a gap of 20 years.

Published: 21st August 2018 02:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd August 2018 05:16 AM   |  A+A-

Congress leader Ahmed Patel after casting vote for the Rajya Sabha election at the Secretariat in Gandhinagar. (Photo| PTI)

By Amit Agnihotri
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Rahul Gandhi ended suspense over the fate of Ahmed Patel on Tuesday as he brought back Sonia Gandhi’s trusted aide to boost the Congress coffers ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

Patel, who was Sonia’s political secretary for long years and was a key operator during the UPA’s rule during 2004-14, was appointed as the new AICC treasurer, replacing octogenarian Moti Lal Vora. Speculation over Patel’s future started soon after Rahul became Congress chief in December 2017, and it gathered steam as no new face was appointed to the powerful post of political secretary to the party president. The relief came recently when Patel was named a member of the reconstituted Congress Working Committee.

As Vora’s health deteriorated and a funds crunch began to pinch the grand old party, Rahul zeroed in on Patel, who returns to the job of AICC treasurer after a gap of 20 years. Sources said that a clear shift in Rahul’s perception of Patel took place after Ahmed countered BJP chief Amit Shah’s attempts to defeat him in the Rajya Sabha polls from Gujarat last year and showed when the Congress vice president asked the leader to supervise the crucial Assembly polls.

Talking about the funds crunch, Congress insiders acknowledged they were up against massive amounts being spent by the saffron party in the poll-going states of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Odisha, and the Lok Sabha elections in April 2019, in which the Opposition party plans to take on the ruling BJP, now India’s richest party. 

However, Patel’s appointment to the key party post indicated that the old guard continues to assert itself even as Rahul pushes for generational change in the Congress by bringing in younger leaders.
While Vora would remain in the party as general secretary in charge of administration, Rahul named Anand Sharma as head of the foreign affairs department, former Lok Sabha Speaker Meira Kumar as permanent invitee to the CWC, and gave charge of the north-eastern states barring Assam to Luizinho Faleiro. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Rahul Gandhi Ahmed Patel congress

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Surging white-water gorge kills at least ten in Italy
US President Donald Trump (File | AP)
Donald Trump says Robert Mueller sit-down could be a 'perjury trap'
Gallery
A man takes his goats home ahead of the sacrificial Bakrid festival in New Delhi on August 21. Muslims across the world are preparing to celebrate the annual festival of Bakrid, or the Festival of Sacrifice, which marks the end of the Hajj pilgrimage to M
Bakrid spirit: India gears up for the festivities
Indian shooter Saurabh Chaudhary, 16, won the gold medal for 10m air pistol at the Asian Games being held in Indonesia. He hails from Meerut district of Uttar Pradesh. He belongs to a farming family of Kalina village. (Photo | AP)
All you need to know about the youngest Indian gold medallist at Asian Games