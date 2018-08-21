Ahmed Patel back to boost Congress coffers, appointed party​ treasurer

Amit Agnihotri By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Rahul Gandhi ended suspense over the fate of Ahmed Patel on Tuesday as he brought back Sonia Gandhi’s trusted aide to boost the Congress coffers ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

Patel, who was Sonia’s political secretary for long years and was a key operator during the UPA’s rule during 2004-14, was appointed as the new AICC treasurer, replacing octogenarian Moti Lal Vora. Speculation over Patel’s future started soon after Rahul became Congress chief in December 2017, and it gathered steam as no new face was appointed to the powerful post of political secretary to the party president. The relief came recently when Patel was named a member of the reconstituted Congress Working Committee.

As Vora’s health deteriorated and a funds crunch began to pinch the grand old party, Rahul zeroed in on Patel, who returns to the job of AICC treasurer after a gap of 20 years. Sources said that a clear shift in Rahul’s perception of Patel took place after Ahmed countered BJP chief Amit Shah’s attempts to defeat him in the Rajya Sabha polls from Gujarat last year and showed when the Congress vice president asked the leader to supervise the crucial Assembly polls.

Talking about the funds crunch, Congress insiders acknowledged they were up against massive amounts being spent by the saffron party in the poll-going states of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Odisha, and the Lok Sabha elections in April 2019, in which the Opposition party plans to take on the ruling BJP, now India’s richest party.

However, Patel’s appointment to the key party post indicated that the old guard continues to assert itself even as Rahul pushes for generational change in the Congress by bringing in younger leaders.

While Vora would remain in the party as general secretary in charge of administration, Rahul named Anand Sharma as head of the foreign affairs department, former Lok Sabha Speaker Meira Kumar as permanent invitee to the CWC, and gave charge of the north-eastern states barring Assam to Luizinho Faleiro.