Chairman among two top leaders of militant outfit held in Meghalaya

Published: 21st August 2018 03:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2018 03:18 PM

handcuffs

By PTI

SHILLONG: Chairman and information secretary of Manipur based militant outfit Zeliangrong United Front were arrested from Meghalaya's West Jaintia Hills district, police said today.

Chairman Raitu Chawang and information secretary G P Namthuiyang, both wanted for their crimes in Manipur, were taken into custody yesterday when they were going to Guwahati in a bus.

"We have arrested the two militant leaders from a bus. The bus was on its way to Guwahati," district SP Vivek Syiem told PTI.

The 66-year-old chairman and the information secretary would be handed over to the Manipur police, he said.

The two were wanted by the Manipur police in at least five cases, the SP said.

From their possession, four mobile phones were seized and certain documents.

