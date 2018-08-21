Home Nation

Dabholkar killing: CBI recovers country-made pistol

A khukri, three live rounds and a 7.65-bore pistol were recovered on the basis of leads given by Sachin Prakasrao Andure who was arrested recently by the CBI.

Published: 21st August 2018 08:16 PM

Narendra Dabholkar

File picture of Narendra Dabholkar

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The CBI today recovered a country-made pistol in Aurangabad in Maharashtra, similar to the one used in the killing of rationalist Narendra Dabholkar in 2013, officials said today.

A khukri, three live rounds and a 7.65-bore pistol were recovered on the basis of leads given by Sachin Prakasrao Andure who was arrested recently by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), they said.

The agency will send the pistol for ballistic examination to ascertain whether it was used in the killing of Dabholkar, they said.

The recovery was made from a friend of a relative of Andure, they said.

Andure, a resident of Aurangabad, was arrested on August 18.

He is believed to be one of the shooters who fired upon Dabholkar in Pune on August 20, 2013 in broad daylight, the officials said.

The fatal shot killed Dabholkar who had been running a campaign against superstition.

The arrest was made on a tip-off from the Maharashtra Anti Terror Squad after it had arrested three people in connection with a separate case of arms recovery.

