Delhi employment agency involved in visa scam, warns Australian High Commission

Ramananda Sengupta By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Australian High Commission has warned the public of a new visa scam allegedly perpetrated by an employment agency operating in South-West Delhi. In recent weeks, more than 50 people have approached the High Commission after paying lakhs for a work visa, only to be informed that they have become a victim of yet another visa scam, it said.

Noting that the Australian High Commission is concerned about the growing number of victims and advising potential visa applicants to exercise caution when visa agencies offer jobs, a high commission spokesperson said: “Australia does not have a work visa program of the sort being promoted by the scammers—our Temporary Skills Shortage work visa is run only with approved sponsors, and only for applicants with specific skills in demand in Australia...Some of the recent victims have said they paid up to Rs 50,000 just for a non-existent airfare and a medical check with an unauthorised clinic, in addition to all the other fees they were charged.”

In addition to being charged for job placement—sometimes with bogus job offers using the names of genuine, well-known companies in Australia—and “visa lodgement” fees, the victims have also had to pay to undergo a medical examination in a medical facility also located in South Delhi, that is not associated with Australia’s approved panel physicians.

“We have seen clones of our website before but the newest versions link to a fake visa checking site that only contains the visa details concocted by the agent. This may look convincing to someone who is wanting proof the agent is not duping them – but actually, it is still all fake,” the spokesperson said. “We encourage victims of this and other scams to promptly report this illegal activity to local authorities.”