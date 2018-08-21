Home Nation

Deoria sex abuse horror: SIT traces car that ferried UP shelter home inmates

During its investigation, the SIT found that three former Superintendents of Police had ignored repeated correspondence from the Deoria administration against sending girls to the shelter home.

Published: 21st August 2018 07:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2018 08:29 AM   |  A+A-

Deoria shelter home

The Deoria shelter home from where 24 girls were rescued after allegation of sexual exploitation came to light. | (File | PTI)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Uttar Pradesh police on Monday traced the much-talked-about red-coloured car which, according to some of the Deoria shelter home inmates, was used for taking girls to Gorakhpur, Varanasi and other districts for sexual exploitation.

A 10-year-old girl, who somehow fled from the shelter home on August 5, had informed the police that red-and white-coloured cars used to take the girls in the evening and drop them back next day. Four other girls, who were sexually abused, had corroborated her statement.

SIT Inspector BK Singh claimed that the car was owned by shelter homeowner Girija Tripathi and her family.  The SIT had taken Girija, her husband Mohan and their daughter Kanchanlata on remand for interrogation. A forensic team from Lucknow is examining the vehicle. During its investigation, the SIT found that three former Superintendents of Police had ignored repeated correspondence from the Deoria administration against sending girls to the tainted shelter home which was running without valid documents. 

After the Allahabad High Court’s reprimand, the Uttar Pradesh government had shifted the Deoria Superintendent of Police and the Circle Officer. A probe is on against two other cops of the local police station area where the shelter home is situated. Moreover, as per the sources, three former SPs of Deoria and the intelligence officials were also brought under the ambit of probe. 

Deoria sex scandal shelter home Child Sexual Abuse

