Jharkhand: Elderly woman dies at RIMS as security guard gives her wrong injection

Mukesh Ranjan By

Express News Service

RANCHI: A 70-year-old woman died at the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) after a security guard allegedly injected her wrong medicine at the premier government health institution.

Suffering from fever and diabetes, Kamla Devi had been admitted to the RIMS medicine ward on last Tuesday. Her family claims that the guard, Praveen Ojha, was giving injections to Kamla for the last two days. Further, they say there was no one to hear their objection and she died after being administered the wrong injection on Sunday.

The RIMS administration directed the hiring agency to dismiss the guard, and a four-member committee was formed to look into the matter. “The committee headed by Medical Superintendent Dr Vivek Kashyap will look into the matter and submit a report within 24 hours following which action will be taken,” said RIMS director Dr RK Srivastava. “We asked the hiring agency to submit an action taken report.”

Sources said a show-cause notice would also be issued against unit in-charge sister Lata Kumari.

Following her death, the family brawled at the RIMS and even thrashed the guard. The police had to intervene for bringing the situation under control. No FIR was lodged so far. The RIMS administration was looking into the matter, the police said.