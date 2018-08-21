Home Nation

Maharashtra: Nirav Modi's 'illegal' bungalow in Alibaug to be razed

Authorities have been directed to demolish the "illegal" bungalow of fugitive diamond trader and PNB scam accused Nirav Modi situated in Raigad district, a Maharashtra minister said.

Published: 21st August 2018 11:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2018 11:14 PM   |  A+A-

Nirav Modi

Nirav Modi (File photo)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Authorities have been directed to demolish the "illegal" bungalow of fugitive diamond trader and PNB scam accused Nirav Modi situated in Raigad district, a Maharashtra minister said today, days after the High Court here pulled up the state government for not taking action against it.

Environment Minister Ramdas Kadam gave the demolition order after presiding over a review meeting on illegal bungalows built in the adjoining coastal district with Raigad collector Vijay Suryawanshi at the state secretariat here.

Suryawanshi said one of the "illegal" bungalows in the district belongs to Mehul Choksi, a diamond trader and co-accused in the PNB scam, but there was a court stay on its demolition, along with some other unauthorised buildings.

"The government will request the court to vacate the stay granted on the demolition of illegal bungalows of Choksi and others so that we go ahead and raze them too," the collector told PTI.

The minister gave details of unauthorised bungalows.

"In all, there are total 121 illegal bungalow in Alibaug and 151 illegal bungalows at Murud in Raigad district. Some of these bungalows belong to filmstars and industrialists.

Today, I have asked the district collector of Raigad to demolish the illegal bungalow of Nirav Modi, who has looted India and fled," said Kadam.

He was addressing the media after the review meeting held at Mantralaya (state secretariat).

An official from the district collector's office said Nirav Modi's bungalow is in Kihim village, while that of Choksi is in Awas village in Alibaug, a coastal town popular as a weekend gateway for Mumbai residents.

"The illegalities of these bungalows include the violation of the Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) norms and additional construction," the official said.

Of the 121 illegal bungalows in Alibaug, there is a court stay on 101 of them.

Likewise, of the 151 illegal bungalows in Murud, there is a court stay on 61, the official from the collector's office added.

As of now, no action would be taken against illegal bungalows built by local residents, the minister said.

The number of unauthorised bungalows built by local residents in Alibaug and Murud stood at 61 and 50 respectively, Kadam said.

Suryawanshi said the government will be writing to the Enforcement Directorate (ED), which has attached Nirav Modi's bungalow as part of its probe into the PNB scam, seeking permission for its demolition.

The bureaucrat said the earlier notices for demolition of illegal bungalows were issued under the Maharashtra Region Town Planning Act in 2015.

"However, we are now requesting the court to vacate the stay as fresh notices have been issued (for their demolition) under the (more stringent) Environment Protection Act," he said.

Both the diamond traders, key accused in the mega banking scam, have fled India.

On August 14, the High Court, while hearing a petition, had pulled up Maharashtra government officials for not taking action against the illegal bungalow of Nirav Modi.

The HC had said it would direct the state government to initiate an inquiry into the issue.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
PNB scam Nirav Modi Alibaug Punjab National Bank

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Surging white-water gorge kills at least ten in Italy
US President Donald Trump (File | AP)
Donald Trump says Robert Mueller sit-down could be a 'perjury trap'
Gallery
A man takes his goats home ahead of the sacrificial Bakrid festival in New Delhi on August 21. Muslims across the world are preparing to celebrate the annual festival of Bakrid, or the Festival of Sacrifice, which marks the end of the Hajj pilgrimage to M
Bakrid spirit: India gears up for the festivities
Indian shooter Saurabh Chaudhary, 16, won the gold medal for 10m air pistol at the Asian Games being held in Indonesia. He hails from Meerut district of Uttar Pradesh. He belongs to a farming family of Kalina village. (Photo | AP)
All you need to know about the youngest Indian gold medallist at Asian Games