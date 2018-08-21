Mob attack: Thirteen held for lynching in north Assam

Prasanta Mazumdar By

Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Thirteen people have been arrested by the police in connection with the recent lynching of a man in northern Assam’s Biswanath district.

Earlier, the Karbi Anglong lynching had rocked the Northeast state. The Assam Police said the accused had been arrested over the past few days.“We have so far arrested 13 people, including the kingpin of the mob attack. Some more will be arrested. They have gone into hiding,” police inspector Manoj Baruah said.

Some Adivasi organisations have demanded stringent action against the perpetrators of the crime.

The incident occurred at Diplonga tea garden in the wee hours of August 15. The incident came to light after a video of it had gone viral on social media. The mob carried out the attack with sticks, iron rods and machetes. The victims were seen in the video lying on the ground and pleading with the assailants with folded hands to spare their lives. They said they were going to a place to buy pigs.

However, the mob kept assaulting them. Deben Rajbongshi, Phoolchand Sahu, Bijoy Nayak and Pujen Rajbongshi, all belonging to “tea tribe” or Adivasi community, were grievously injured in the assault. Later, Deben had succumbed to his injuries at a hospital.