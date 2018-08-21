Home Nation

No plans to reverse flexi fare system: Indian Railways

According to sources, the flexi fare was introduced in only 168 premium trains of the nearly 12,000 passenger trains runs and it is unlikely to be taken back. The scheme came into was introduced on Se

Published: 21st August 2018 08:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2018 08:58 PM   |  A+A-

indian railways

Representational image. | File Photo

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Even as a parliamentary standing committee criticised Indian Railways for charging more than airfare in premium trains without improvement in services, Railways Tuesday said that there are no plans to reverse the flexi fare system.

According to sources, the flexi fare was introduced in only 168 premium trains of the nearly 12,000 passenger trains runs and it is unlikely to be taken back. The scheme came into was introduced on September 9, 2016 in Rajdhani, Shatabdi and Duronto trains. During the financial year 2016-17 (September to March), 2017-18 and 2018-19 (April to June), the Railways earned approximately Rs 371 crore, Rs 860 crore and Rs 262 crore, respectively, as additional earnings.

Railway Board had constituted a committee in December 2017 to review the flexi fare and how it affected the passengers and railways revenue. The committee submitted its report but it was sent back for further changes.

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal is yet to take a final call on the revised reports. There have been concerns as the scheme brought down occupancy in premium trains, even as fare in some sectors surpassed air fares.

Now, railway has decided to provide some special services to passengers in these premium trains. With punctuality of train taking a hit in last one year, it has been planned that locomotive in all premium trains will be fitted with GPS enables device to track their exact location. The punctuality fell to 55 per cent in April but has improved to 73 per cent in August.

"The GPS device will ensure that these trains run on time and we will know that where they are held up and concerned division will be taken to task," said railway sources. The tender for acquiring these devices will soon be brought out by railways. Further to improve the punctuality of trains, it has been decided that in next five years doubling will be completed in all sections.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Indian Railways trains flexi fare system

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Surging white-water gorge kills at least ten in Italy
US President Donald Trump (File | AP)
Donald Trump says Robert Mueller sit-down could be a 'perjury trap'
Gallery
A man takes his goats home ahead of the sacrificial Bakrid festival in New Delhi on August 21. Muslims across the world are preparing to celebrate the annual festival of Bakrid, or the Festival of Sacrifice, which marks the end of the Hajj pilgrimage to M
Bakrid spirit: India gears up for the festivities
Indian shooter Saurabh Chaudhary, 16, won the gold medal for 10m air pistol at the Asian Games being held in Indonesia. He hails from Meerut district of Uttar Pradesh. He belongs to a farming family of Kalina village. (Photo | AP)
All you need to know about the youngest Indian gold medallist at Asian Games