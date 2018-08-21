Satya Pal Malik replaces Vohra as Jammu and Kashmir Governor

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Bihar Governor Satya Pal Malik was on Tuesday appointed the Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, replacing N.N. Vohra who was in the post for more than 10 years, an official communique said.

Jammu and Kashmir is currently under Governor's rule with its Assembly placed in suspended animation.

In other significant appointments and transfers of Governors, veteran BJP leader Lalji Tandon has been appointed the Governor of Bihar while Baby Rani Maurya has been given the charge of Uttarakhand, replacing K.K. Paul.

The Centre has also appointed Satyadev Narayan Arya as the Governor of Haryana.

Kaptan Singh Solanki, the Governor of Haryana, has been shifted as the Governor of Tripura.

Ganga Prasad, the Governor of Meghalaya, will now be the Governor of Sikkim.

Governor Tathagata Roy in Tripura will move to Meghalaya.

"The appointments will take effect from the dates the incumbents assume charge of their respective offices," a communique from Rashtrapati Bhavan said.