Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge rejects Lokpal Selection Committee meet invitation

Raising objection on being invited to the meeting, the Congress leader argued that he will not have the right to participate, record an opinion or vote.

Mallikarjun Kharge speaking in the parliament. (File | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge has decided to boycott the meeting of the Lokpal Selection Committee for the fourth time in a row.

In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Kharge said, "I would not be able to attend the meeting of the Selection Committee until the leader of the single largest opposition party is conferred the status of a full-fledged member as envisioned in the Lokpal Act, 2013."

Drawing attention to his three earlier letters where he rejected government's previous invitations, Kharge said, "Despite these earlier letters of mine, the government continues to me as a special invitee to the Selection Committee knowing very well what would be the outcome. Perhaps, the government intends this outcome in order to create another strawman to attack by suggesting that the opposition is not cooperating in implementing the Lokpal Act."

He further highlighted that there is no provision in the Lokpal Act for a special invitee.

The Lokpal Selection Committee meeting, headed by Prime Minister Modi is to meet today in order to set up a search committee that will be mandated to recommend a panel to appoint a Lokpal and its members.

