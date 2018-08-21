Home Nation

Temple priest accused of molesting two women surrenders in Goa

The two women, hailing from Mumbai and currently studying in the US, had filed complaints last month with the Ponda police against the priest, accusing him of molesting them.

Published: 21st August 2018 02:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2018 03:00 PM   |  A+A-

molestation

Image used for representational purpose.

By PTI

PANAJI: A former temple priest accused of molesting two women surrendered before a court in Goa today and was arrested by the police, an official said.

Dhananjay Bhave, 51, formerly attached to a famous temple in Mangueshi village, around 15 km from here in North Goa district, turned himself in before the judicial magistrate first class (JMFC) at Ponda town, he said.

The two women, hailing from Mumbai and currently studying in the US, had filed complaints last month with the Ponda police against the priest, accusing him of molesting them in the temple on separate occasions during their visit to the place in the last two months.

The priest, who was subsequently dismissed from the temple's services, was missing since then.

He had filed an anticipatory bail petition before the district court which rejected the plea.

He later moved the Bombay High Court at Goa which also rejected his petition last week.

"The priest surrendered himself before the JMFC this morning and was subsequently placed under arrest," a senior official at the Ponda police station said.

The accused has been booked under IPC section 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Goa temple priest Goa women molested

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Malaria cases on the rise in Hyderabad
Katrina Kaif reveals her 'Bharat' look
Gallery
Celebrity couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas confirmed their engagement on Saturday with a traditional Hindu ceremony, after which they partied with their friends and family the following night. A few close friends like Alia Bhatt, businessman Mukesh Ambani with his wife Nita and daughter Isha, director Vishal Bharadwaj, Siddharth Roy Kapur joined the celebrations with the couple. (IN PHOTO: L-R; Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Arpita Khan Sharma and Parineeti Chopra)
SEE PHOTOS | Inside Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas' engagement party
The Indian team marches in during the opening ceremony of the 18th Asian Games at Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta, Indonesia. (Photo | AP)
Asian Games 2018: Contingents' march at the opening ceremony