Temple priest accused of molesting two women surrenders in Goa

By PTI

PANAJI: A former temple priest accused of molesting two women surrendered before a court in Goa today and was arrested by the police, an official said.

Dhananjay Bhave, 51, formerly attached to a famous temple in Mangueshi village, around 15 km from here in North Goa district, turned himself in before the judicial magistrate first class (JMFC) at Ponda town, he said.

The two women, hailing from Mumbai and currently studying in the US, had filed complaints last month with the Ponda police against the priest, accusing him of molesting them in the temple on separate occasions during their visit to the place in the last two months.

The priest, who was subsequently dismissed from the temple's services, was missing since then.

He had filed an anticipatory bail petition before the district court which rejected the plea.

He later moved the Bombay High Court at Goa which also rejected his petition last week.

"The priest surrendered himself before the JMFC this morning and was subsequently placed under arrest," a senior official at the Ponda police station said.

The accused has been booked under IPC section 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), he said.