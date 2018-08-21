Home Nation

Two men convicted for raping minor girl in Madhya Pradesh

The girl was gang-raped on June 26 in Mandsaur after the accused abducted her while she was waiting for her father outside her school.

Published: 21st August 2018

By PTI

MANDSAUR: A special court here convicted two men today in the rape case of an eight-year-old girl here.

Special Judge Nisha Gupta held the two accused - Irfan alias Bhaiyu (20) and Asif (24) - guilty under relevant sections, public prosecutor B S Thakur said.

The court will pronounce the quantum of sentence later in the day, he said.

The girl was gang-raped on June 26 in Mandsaur after the accused abducted her while she was waiting for her father outside her school.

The accused had also tried to kill her by slitting her throat.

The minor, who suffered severe injuries to her neck, face, head and private parts in the incident, is undergoing treatment in Indore.

Relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act were invoked against the accused.

