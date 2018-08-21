Home Nation

Two Muslim youths thrashed, paraded by cow protection group in Uttar Pradesh

Anuj Bansal, the head of the cow vigilante group, has been arrested and a search is on for the other members of the group.

Published: 21st August 2018 03:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2018 03:54 AM   |  A+A-

Mob Lynching

Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUZAFFARNAGAR: Two Muslim youths were allegedly thrashed and paraded by a mob led by the head of a vigilante group on suspicion of smuggling two cows in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district Monday evening, police said.

The head of the cow vigilante group was arrested and the two youth were booked under the UP Prevention of Cow Slaughter Act, and taken into custody, they said.

Superintendent of Police Shlok Kumar said Dilshad and Shah Rukh were ferrying two cows, which they claimed were bought from a temple priest, to their village when the mob intercepted the truck in Shamli town and attacked them.

Anuj Bansal, the head of the cow vigilante group, has been arrested and a search is on for the other members of the group, he told PTI.

According to the FIR, the duo and the priest, who was also in the vehicle, told the attackers that they had bought the cows for rearing, but the accused thrashed the two youths and paraded them in the area.

The priest was not attacked, police said.

On receiving information about the incident, police rushed to the spot and rescued the youths.

They have been have been taken into custody, police said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
cow vigilantes Gau Rakshak Cow vigilantism Lynching

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Jakarta gets ready to host the 18th Asian Games
Kerala floods: What to look out for when returning home
Gallery
Celebrity couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas confirmed their engagement on Saturday with a traditional Hindu ceremony, after which they partied with their friends and family the following night. A few close friends like Alia Bhatt, businessman Mukesh Ambani with his wife Nita and daughter Isha, director Vishal Bharadwaj, Siddharth Roy Kapur joined the celebrations with the couple. (IN PHOTO: L-R; Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Arpita Khan Sharma and Parineeti Chopra)
SEE PHOTOS | Inside Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas' engagement party
The Indian team marches in during the opening ceremony of the 18th Asian Games at Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta, Indonesia. (Photo | AP)
Asian Games 2018: Contingents' march at the opening ceremony