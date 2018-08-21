Worried about Lalu Prasad's health: Tejashwi Yadav

By PTI

MUMBAI: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and former Bihar deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav today said he was worried about his father Lalu Prasad Yadav's "falling" health.

The RJD chief has been undergoing treatment at the Asian Heart Institute in Mumbai for more than a week, a hospital spokesperson said.

"Visited my ailing father admitted in Asian Heart Institute, Mumbai due to various diseases. Perturbed to see his falling health & increased infection.

Praying that he may recover soon under the around-the-clock monitoring & continuous medical care of specialist doctors," he tweeted.

The Jharkhand High Court on August 17 extended the provisional bail of former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad, convicted in four fodder scam cases, till August 27.

Granting the extension of the provisional bail, the bench of Justice Apresh Kumar Singh fixed August 24 as the date to hear the bail petition.