Home Nation

Amarinder Cabinet clears decks for life imprisonment in sacrilege acts

The Cabinet also approved a series of other Bills to be tabled before the Assembly in the forthcoming session.

Published: 22nd August 2018 01:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd August 2018 01:12 AM   |  A+A-

Guru granth sahib. (Image for representation purpose only)

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: The Punjab Cabinet on Tuesday approved amendments to the CrPC and the IPC to make sacrilege of all religious texts punishable with life imprisonment.

The Cabinet also approved a series of other Bills to be tabled before the Assembly in the forthcoming session.

It has approved insertion of Section 295AA to the IPC to provide that “whoever causes injury, damage or sacrilege to Sri Guru Granth Sahib, Srimad Bhagwad Geeta, Holy Quran and Holy Bible with the intention to hurt the religious feelings of the people, shall be punished with imprisonment for life.”

The meeting okayed the withdrawal of the Code of Criminal Procedure (Punjab Amendment) Bill, 2016 (Bill No.7-PLA-2016) and the Indian Penal Code (Punjab Amendment) Bill, 2016 (Bill No.6-PLA-2016), passed in the 12th session of 14th Vidhan Sabha, 2016. It has given nod to the introduction of ‘The Code of Criminal Procedure (Punjab Amendment) Bill, 2018 and the Indian Penal Code (Punjab Amendment) Bill, 2018, in the ensuing session of the Vidhan Sabha.

Reservation in promotions for SC employees

In order to safeguard the interests of Scheduled Castes, the Cabinet okayed the introduction of a Bill in the Vidhan Sabha for ensuring restoration of 14 per cent reservation in Group A and B and 20 per cent reservation in Group C and D to the ST members in promotions.

The enactment of the legislation would pave the way for implementation of the benefit of reservation.

In its judgment on February 20, the Punjab and Haryana High Court had struck down sections 4 (3), 4(4) and 4 (8) of “The Scheduled Castes and Backward Classes (Reservation in Services) Act, 2006” following which the state government had decided to restore 14 per cent reservation in Group A and B and 20 percent reservation in Group C and D to SC employees.

New Higher Education Council for state

In another move, the Cabinet approved the constitution of Punjab State Higher Education Council by bringing a Bill in Vidhan Sabha. The move is aimed at ensuring planned and coordinated development of Higher Education. The Higher Education Council headed by the Punjab Chief Minister will have the Higher Education Minister as its Vice-Chairman and the Administrative Secretary, Higher Education as Member Secretary.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Punjab CrPC IPC sacrilege

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Surging white-water gorge kills at least ten in Italy
US President Donald Trump (File | AP)
Donald Trump says Robert Mueller sit-down could be a 'perjury trap'
Gallery
A man takes his goats home ahead of the sacrificial Bakrid festival in New Delhi on August 21. Muslims across the world are preparing to celebrate the annual festival of Bakrid, or the Festival of Sacrifice, which marks the end of the Hajj pilgrimage to M
Bakrid spirit: India gears up for the festivities
Indian shooter Saurabh Chaudhary, 16, won the gold medal for 10m air pistol at the Asian Games being held in Indonesia. He hails from Meerut district of Uttar Pradesh. He belongs to a farming family of Kalina village. (Photo | AP)
All you need to know about the youngest Indian gold medallist at Asian Games