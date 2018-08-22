Home Nation

Ashish Khetan quits AAP, party yet to comment

Khetan said that his personal decision to move away from the party and electoral politics should not be viewed as a reflection on the AAP.

Published: 22nd August 2018 05:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd August 2018 05:09 PM   |  A+A-

AAP leader Ashish Khetan. | (File | EPS)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Ashish Khetan on Wednesday announced his resignation from the party, a step that comes a week after another leader, Ashutosh, took a similar decision.

"Early this year I made my decision to quit active politics after much deliberation and in consultation with family and close friends. However, since both the party and the government were beset with a series of crises, I waited for an opportune time to formalize my decision. I had also informed the party leadership about my decision, on more than one occasion," he said in a Facebook post.

He said that his "personal decision" to move away from the party and electoral politics should not be viewed as a reflection on the AAP.

"I have only received love and respect from the party and its members and volunteers. And I will be forever grateful for that," he said.

His Facebook came after a lot of speculation over his move and reports that he had quit the party. Initially, he gave vague replies on Twitter without confirming his decision.

There was no official comment from the AAP on Khetan's decision. In the case of Ashutosh, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal did not accept his resignation.

In April, Khetan had resigned as the Vice Chairman of the Delhi Dialogue and Development Commission (DDC) to join the Bar and practice commercial law.

"I've also taken up legal causes in the larger public interest and will continue to do so. Besides practising law, I'm also keen to return to writing," he said.

He sought to quell rumours that his decision was in any way linked to his desire for getting a ticket in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. He was a candidate in the 2014 election.

"The party had graciously asked me to contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, but I had politely turned it down. Contesting one more election would have further entrenched me in the world of politics, something I don't want at this point in time.

"I continue to hold all my ex-party colleagues in high regard and wish them good luck in their future endeavours," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Ashish Khetan AAP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Manafort 'disappointed' by verdict: Attorney Kevin Downing
First video game featuring Nazi symbols released in Germany
Gallery
A man takes his goats home ahead of the sacrificial Bakrid festival in New Delhi on August 21. Muslims across the world are preparing to celebrate the annual festival of Bakrid, or the Festival of Sacrifice, which marks the end of the Hajj pilgrimage to M
Bakrid spirit: India gears up for the festivities
Indian shooter Saurabh Chaudhary, 16, won the gold medal for 10m air pistol at the Asian Games being held in Indonesia. He hails from Meerut district of Uttar Pradesh. He belongs to a farming family of Kalina village. (Photo | AP)
All you need to know about the youngest Indian gold medallist at Asian Games