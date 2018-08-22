Home Nation

Ban sale of junk food on campuses, UGC directs universities, colleges

Banning junk food in colleges will set new standards for healthy food, making the students live better, learn better and reduce obesity levels, UGC said in a communication.

Published: 22nd August 2018 04:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd August 2018 04:01 PM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The University Grants Commission (UGC) has directed all varsities and higher education institutions to ban sale of junk food on their campuses.

"Banning junk food in colleges will set new standards for healthy food, making the students live better, learn better and reduce obesity levels. This will prevent lifestyle diseases which have a direct link with excessive weight," the UGC said in a communication to the universities.

The circular was issued after a directive from the HRD ministry, asking the UGC to ban the sale of junk food on premises of higher education institutions.

"You are requested to ensure strict adherence to the advisory. Create awareness among the younger generation who are vulnerable," it added.

A similar move was made earlier by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) which had directed all affiliated schools to take junk food off their canteen menu.

At the time, schools were also asked to inspect lunch boxes of students, create awareness about nutritious food and regularly monitor students' health.

The circular was released following a report by the Ministry of Women and Child Development on consumption of foods high in fat, salt and sugar (HFSS) and promotion of healthy snacks in schools.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
junk food UGC colleges

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Manafort 'disappointed' by verdict: Attorney Kevin Downing
First video game featuring Nazi symbols released in Germany
Gallery
A man takes his goats home ahead of the sacrificial Bakrid festival in New Delhi on August 21. Muslims across the world are preparing to celebrate the annual festival of Bakrid, or the Festival of Sacrifice, which marks the end of the Hajj pilgrimage to M
Bakrid spirit: India gears up for the festivities
Indian shooter Saurabh Chaudhary, 16, won the gold medal for 10m air pistol at the Asian Games being held in Indonesia. He hails from Meerut district of Uttar Pradesh. He belongs to a farming family of Kalina village. (Photo | AP)
All you need to know about the youngest Indian gold medallist at Asian Games