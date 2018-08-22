Home Nation

Bihar Governor designate Lalji Tandon arrives in Patna 

Tandon will succeed Satyapal Mallik in Patna Rajbhawan after the latter was made Governor of Jammu and Kashmir.

Published: 22nd August 2018 08:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd August 2018 08:51 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

PATNA: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar today welcomed Governor designate Lalji Tandon upon his arrival at the state capital.

Kumar, who was joined by his deputy Sushil Kumar Modi, state assembly Speaker Vijay Kumar Chaudhary and cabinet colleagues Bijendra Prasad Yadav, Nand Kishore Yadav, Mangal Pandey, Prem Kumar, Krishna Nandan Prasad Verma and Pashupati Kumar Paras, welcomed Tandon at the airport by presenting him with a bouquet.

Senior officials like Chief Secretary Deepak Kumar and Director General of Police K S Dwivedi were also present on the occasion.

This would be the first gubernatorial assignment for the veteran BJP leader from neighbouring Uttar Pradesh, whose political career spans over four decades.

Tandon will succeed Satyapal Mallik in Patna Rajbhawan after the latter was made Governor of Jammu and Kashmir.

The new Bihar Governor will be administered the oath of office tomorrow.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar Lalji Tandon Bihar Governor designate

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
India vs England: Stuart Broad fined 15 per cent match fee for using aggressive language
Australian promotes renting clothes to stop fast-fashion addiction
Gallery
Bakrid is the Muslim festival of sacrifice and marks the end of Haj Pilgrimage. Indians are offering prayers and awaiting the Eid special delicacies of 'Gosht' and 'Biriyani'. IN PIC: New-Delhi Muslims gather to offer 'Eid prayers' on early Wednesday morn
India celebrates Bakrid 
Indian shooter Saurabh Chaudhary, 16, won the gold medal for 10m air pistol at the Asian Games being held in Indonesia. He hails from Meerut district of Uttar Pradesh. He belongs to a farming family of Kalina village. (Photo | AP)
All you need to know about the youngest Indian gold medallist at Asian Games