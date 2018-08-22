Bihar Governor designate Lalji Tandon arrives in Patna 

By PTI

PATNA: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar today welcomed Governor designate Lalji Tandon upon his arrival at the state capital.

Kumar, who was joined by his deputy Sushil Kumar Modi, state assembly Speaker Vijay Kumar Chaudhary and cabinet colleagues Bijendra Prasad Yadav, Nand Kishore Yadav, Mangal Pandey, Prem Kumar, Krishna Nandan Prasad Verma and Pashupati Kumar Paras, welcomed Tandon at the airport by presenting him with a bouquet.

Senior officials like Chief Secretary Deepak Kumar and Director General of Police K S Dwivedi were also present on the occasion.

This would be the first gubernatorial assignment for the veteran BJP leader from neighbouring Uttar Pradesh, whose political career spans over four decades.

Tandon will succeed Satyapal Mallik in Patna Rajbhawan after the latter was made Governor of Jammu and Kashmir.

The new Bihar Governor will be administered the oath of office tomorrow.