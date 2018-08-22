Home Nation

CBI court allows Adarsh society to withdraw money from its bank accounts

The CBI had freezed these bank accounts in January 2011 after registering a case against 14 accused, including several members of the society.

Published: 22nd August 2018 06:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd August 2018 06:54 PM   |  A+A-

Rs 2000, cash,money

For representational purposes (File | Reuters)

By PTI

Mumbai, Aug 22 (PTI) A special CBI court has allowed the Adarsh Housing Society to withdraw Rs 1 crore from its bank accounts after accepting as security the plot of the 31-storey building here that is caught in a dispute over flat allotments and environmental clearance.

Special CBI Judge P K Sharma ordered for defreezing the society's three bank accounts earlier this month, so that the applicant (the society) can use the money for maintenance of the building and the litigation cost.

The CBI had freezed these bank accounts in January 2011 after registering a case against 14 accused, including several members of the society.

The plush 31-storey building, located at Colaba in south Mumbai, is embroiled in a controversy since 2011 with the Centre ordering for its demolition for violating environmental norms and the Defence Ministry claiming ownership of the land where the building stands.

The CBI court accepted the bond submitted by the society, keeping the land in which the building stands as security.

"The society's secretary, Ramchandra Thakur, has filed certified copy of survey register showing that the land is owned by the society. This land was alloted to the society by the state of Maharashtra on payment of Rs 12.61 crore. The security is sufficient," the court said in its order.

In March, the CBI court had refused to accept the plot as security after holding that the disputed structure stands on the same land.

The society then approached the Supreme Court, which directed the CBI court on July 31 to accept the security of the land and release money from the bank accounts.

Earlier, the Bombay High Court had upheld in April 2016 the order passed by the Union Ministry of Environment and Forest to demolish the building.

The society had later approached the apex court which granted an interim stay on the demolition order in July 2016, pending final hearing of its appeal.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
adarsh society

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
India vs England: Stuart Broad fined 15 per cent match fee for using aggressive language
Australian promotes renting clothes to stop fast-fashion addiction
Gallery
Bakrid is the Muslim festival of sacrifice and marks the end of Haj Pilgrimage. Indians are offering prayers and awaiting the Eid special delicacies of 'Gosht' and 'Biriyani'. IN PIC: New-Delhi Muslims gather to offer 'Eid prayers' on early Wednesday morn
India celebrates Bakrid 
Indian shooter Saurabh Chaudhary, 16, won the gold medal for 10m air pistol at the Asian Games being held in Indonesia. He hails from Meerut district of Uttar Pradesh. He belongs to a farming family of Kalina village. (Photo | AP)
All you need to know about the youngest Indian gold medallist at Asian Games