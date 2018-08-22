CBI officer probing Bihar shelter home sexual abuses case transferred; Opposition parties cry 'plot to weaken probe'

By Express News Service

PATNA: The transfer of CBI SP in Patna, JP Mishra, who was heading the investigation in the Muzaffarpur shelter home sexual abuses case, prompted Opposition parties to dub it as a "plot to weaken the probe".

Mishra, who was shifted out of the case with immediate effect on Tuesday, would be working as SP in DIG office, Patna range. Devendra Singh, who was posted as SP in CBI's anti-corruption unit in Lucknow, would replace Mishra and head the shelter home probe, said sources.

The transfer, that officials described as a "routine move by the CBI," came as a surprise to many as it was effected two days before the agency is set to submit to Patna High Court a report on the progress of the probe. Sources said Devendra Singh would now submit the CBI's action taken report to HC on Thursday.

Several raids were conducted by the CBI across Bihar ever since the agency took over the case on July 29. Bihar's former social welfare minister Manju Verma and her husband, former MLC Chandeshwar Verma, were also interrogated. Manju Verma resigned on August 8 after her husband's name surfaced in the racket.

"It raises questions on the agency's sincerity in investigating the case as it happens just two days before submitting of ATR in the HC. It clearly raises huge suspicion," said Alok Mehta, a former minister and senior leader of the Opposition RJD.

"So after Bihar Governor, CM Nitish Kumar also got CBI SP transferred. Tomorrow he would have submitted progress report on Muzaffarpur shelter home mass rape case in the HC. The investigation was reaching to 'Patna Sir' as mentioned in Brajesh Thakur's diary. Chacha wait and watch, who's he?" tweeted Tejashwi Yadav, the Leader of the Opposition in Bihar Assembly, referring to the CM as 'chacha' (uncle).