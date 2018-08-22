Home Nation

CBI officer probing Bihar shelter home sexual abuses case transferred; Opposition parties cry 'plot to weaken probe'

Mishra, who was shifted out of the case with immediate effect on Tuesday, would be working as SP in DIG office, Patna range.

Published: 22nd August 2018 09:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd August 2018 09:54 PM   |  A+A-

Rape

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

PATNA: The transfer of CBI SP in Patna, JP Mishra, who was heading the investigation in the Muzaffarpur shelter home sexual abuses case, prompted Opposition parties to dub it as a "plot to weaken the probe".

Mishra, who was shifted out of the case with immediate effect on Tuesday, would be working as SP in DIG office, Patna range. Devendra Singh, who was posted as SP in CBI's anti-corruption unit in Lucknow, would replace Mishra and head the shelter home probe, said sources.

The transfer, that officials described as a "routine move by the CBI," came as a surprise to many as it was effected two days before the agency is set to submit to Patna High Court a report on the progress of the probe. Sources said Devendra Singh would now submit the CBI's action taken report to HC on Thursday.

Several raids were conducted by the CBI across Bihar ever since the agency took over the case on July 29. Bihar's former social welfare minister Manju Verma and her husband, former MLC Chandeshwar Verma, were also interrogated. Manju Verma resigned on August 8 after her husband's name surfaced in the racket.

"It raises questions on the agency's sincerity in investigating the case as it happens just two days before submitting of ATR in the HC. It clearly raises huge suspicion," said Alok Mehta, a former minister and senior leader of the Opposition RJD.

"So after Bihar Governor, CM Nitish Kumar also got CBI SP transferred. Tomorrow he would have submitted progress report on Muzaffarpur shelter home mass rape case in the HC. The investigation was reaching to 'Patna Sir' as mentioned in Brajesh Thakur's diary. Chacha wait and watch, who's he?" tweeted Tejashwi Yadav, the Leader of the Opposition in Bihar Assembly, referring to the CM as 'chacha' (uncle).

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
CBI Bihar sexual abuse Bihar shelter home

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
India vs England: Stuart Broad fined 15 per cent match fee for using aggressive language
Australian promotes renting clothes to stop fast-fashion addiction
Gallery
Bakrid is the Muslim festival of sacrifice and marks the end of Haj Pilgrimage. Indians are offering prayers and awaiting the Eid special delicacies of 'Gosht' and 'Biriyani'. IN PIC: New-Delhi Muslims gather to offer 'Eid prayers' on early Wednesday morn
India celebrates Bakrid 
Indian shooter Saurabh Chaudhary, 16, won the gold medal for 10m air pistol at the Asian Games being held in Indonesia. He hails from Meerut district of Uttar Pradesh. He belongs to a farming family of Kalina village. (Photo | AP)
All you need to know about the youngest Indian gold medallist at Asian Games