Chandigarh diary

The Chandigarh Administration, for the time being, has stopped the process of transferring of flats of societies.

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

Transfer of flats on hold

The Chandigarh Administration, for the time being, has stopped the process of transferring of flats of societies. It will be on hold till the finalisation of the new transfer policy. From Sector 48 to 51, there are over 10,000 flats of group housing societies. The administration had intimated the registrar, cooperative societies not to issue no-objection certificates for transfer till the policy is finalised. It will affect over 70 per cent members of societies, who got their flats transferred after the administration had announced a policy in 2009. Flats in these societies have been sold many times over under various transfer policies. The last transfer policy was announced in 2016.  

Cameras in govt buses

Officials plan to install dashboard cameras in all government vehicles of departments such as PCR, fire brigade, ambulances and Chandigarh Transport Undertaking. These dashboard cameras will be a part of the Intelligent Transportation System. This issue was also discussed in the last meeting of the Road Safety Council. The officials hope to bring some order on road as these cameras will record traffic violation such as jumping the red signal. Drivers will think twice before doing such acts as these violations are recorded and sent by these cameras to the traffic police. 

More traffic lights for motorists

The city will have about 90 traffic lights points with the engineering department of the Chandigarh Administration deciding to install such signal systems at many intersection and roundabouts on the request of the traffic police. The police had observed that traffic increases considerably on the rotaries, especially during peak hours. They hope that these signals will help in regulating traffic flow in the city. These traffic lights at different junctions will slowly replace the need of deploying traffic police for management of traffic flow, especially during the busy morning and evening hours. Each traffic light point will cost the administration about I3 lakh. 

Defence families may be exempted from house tax

The Chandigarh Municipal Corporation is contemplating to exempt all the retired and serving defense personnel from house tax. The final decision will be taken by the corporation in this regard in its House meeting on Friday. If the proposal gets the nod, the civic body will lose I35 lakh in revenue. This exemption will be for residential property only owned by the defence personnel and not for commercial property. Over 830 defence personnel are likely to benefit.

Separate lanes for ambulances?

Often, precious time is wasted when ambulances are caught on the roads on the roads due to traffic congestion. Now, the Chandigarh Administration has proposed a separate corridor for them. The Department of Urban Planning has suggested that extreme 3.5 metre wide lane along major V-2 roads such as Dakshin Marg, Madhya Marg, Vikas Marg and Purv Marg may be reserved for ambulances during peak hours.

