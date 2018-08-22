China hails Indo-Pak peace overtures, offers 'constructive role'

Ramananda Sengupta By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: China on Wednesday welcomed the 'positive' exchange between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his newly sworn-in Pakistani counterpart Imran Khan, and said Beijing was willing to play a "constructive role in this aspect.

"Responding to a question during his routine press briefing in Beijing on the recent remarks made by Modi and Khan on wanting peace, foreign ministry spokesperson Lu Kang replied "We have noted relevant reports and we welcome the positive remarks made by the Indian and Pakistani leaders on improving bilateral relations. Both Pakistan and India are important countries in South Asia. As a common neighbour to Pakistan and India, China firmly supports the two sides to enhance dialogue increase mutual trust, properly handle and solve their differences. China hopes the two countries can jointly stay committed to regional peace and development.

Pressed on whether 'constructive role', implied that Beijing wants to mediate in the long-standing row between India and Pakistan, he replied: "We are glad to see the positive remarks made by the India and Pakistan on improving their bilateral relations...We welcome that. We will play a constructive role in that aspect. I cannot give you a prejudgement or in what aspect and what area we will do." New Delhi has consistently objected to any third party intervention in the dispute with Pakistan and bristles whenever any such idea is mooted. In June, China's ambassador to India Luo Zhaohui had caused a flutter when he publicly mooted a "trilateral".

China-India-Pakistan dialogue on the sidelines of a Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) conference. New Delhi had quickly dismissed that remark as his 'personal views" and not that of the Chinese government.