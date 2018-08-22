Home Nation

Court approves abortion of raped minor in West Bengal

The 15-year-old was allegedly raped by Mangal Das when she felt asleep at night at the accused's relative's residence in Nabagram.

Published: 22nd August 2018

By Express News Service

KOLKATA: A court in Serampore in Hooghly district of West Bengal has approved a 15-year-old rape victim's plea to undergo abortion. Approving the victim's plea, additional district and sessions judge Joydeep Mukherjee stated that the girl was a minor and delivering a baby at this age would only harm her physically. He also stated that the victim did not conceive on her own will and is not obliged to bear the burden alone. The victim and the accused's families knew each other very well.

On June 20, the accused Mangal Das (19) and his mother took the victim to attend a puja at the accused's relative's residence in Nabagram in Purba Burdwan district. The 15-year-old was allegedly raped by Mangal Das when she felt asleep at night at the accused's relative's residence in Nabagram. She returned home the next day and narrated the events to her mother.

The victim's mother filed cases against accused, his mother and two relatives of the accused. Cases of IPC sections related to rape and conspiracy and under POCSO Act, 2012 were filed against the accused. He was arrested and sent to police custody. Rejecting the defence attorney's bail plea for the accused, the court granted investigating officer Abhishek Choudhury's plea for collection of blood and semen samples of the accused for DNA test. 

